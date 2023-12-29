Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 29?
Will Jason Robertson light the lamp when the Dallas Stars play the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in nine of 33 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 123 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:37
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:33
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:14
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.