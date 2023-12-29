How to Watch Jackson State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) take on the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.
Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Peacock
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
- Alabama State vs South Florida (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
- Bethune-Cookman vs UCF (7:00 PM ET | December 29)
Jackson State Stats Insights
- This season, Jackson State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 288th.
- The Tigers' 69.3 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- Jackson State is 4-5 when it scores more than 63.1 points.
Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Jackson State averaged 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (75.4).
- Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).
Jackson State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Howard
|W 81-74
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 68-60
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 100-76
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Alcorn State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
