The Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) take on the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023 on Peacock.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: Peacock

Jackson State Stats Insights

  • This season, Jackson State has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 288th.
  • The Tigers' 69.3 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 63.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • Jackson State is 4-5 when it scores more than 63.1 points.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Jackson State averaged 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than away (75.4).
  • Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Howard W 81-74 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/17/2023 N.C. A&T W 68-60 Michelob ULTRA Arena
12/20/2023 @ Gonzaga L 100-76 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/29/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
1/6/2024 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center
1/11/2024 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

