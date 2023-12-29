Friday's contest at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (9-2) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (4-8) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 80-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Northwestern.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Jackson State vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 80, Jackson State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Jackson State vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-17.1)

Northwestern (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Northwestern has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Jackson State is 5-5-0. The Wildcats have gone over the point total in five games, while Tigers games have gone over seven times.

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 69.3 points per game (296th in college basketball) while allowing 81.3 per contest (350th in college basketball). They have a -144 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12 points per game.

Jackson State is 201st in the nation at 36.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 fewer than the 38.8 its opponents average.

Jackson State knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (268th in college basketball) while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc (255th in college basketball). It is making 3.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.8 per game at 37.2%.

Jackson State has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (330th in college basketball) while forcing 13.3 (94th in college basketball).

