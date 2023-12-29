Hinds County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Hinds County, Mississippi? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clinton High School at Northwest Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.