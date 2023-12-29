De Soto County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you reside in De Soto County, Mississippi and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
De Soto County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
DeSoto Central High School at Starkville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Flowood, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
