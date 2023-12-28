Pike County, MS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Pike County, Mississippi, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Pike County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amite County High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on December 28
- Location: McComb, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Pike High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM CT on December 28
- Location: McComb, MS
- Conference: 4A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leake County High School at McComb High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 28
- Location: McComb, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
