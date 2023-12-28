The New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) are favored (by 8.5 points) to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (13-18) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 120 - Jazz 111

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 8.5)

Pelicans (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-9.4)

Pelicans (-9.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.0

With their .548 ATS win percentages this year, both the Pelicans (17-14-0 ATS) and the Jazz (17-14-0 ATS) have had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (40%).

Utah and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 58.1% of the time this season (18 out of 31). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (15 out of 31).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 8-8, a better tally than the Jazz have put up (9-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

The Pelicans are scoring 115.7 points per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this year, while giving up 113.4 points per contest (13th-ranked).

New Orleans is grabbing 44.4 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest (16th-ranked).

This year, the Pelicans rank 14th in the league in assists, averaging 26.1 per game.

New Orleans is averaging 13.0 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in league). It is forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

This season, the Pelicans are draining 11.3 treys per game (25th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.4% (16th-ranked) from downtown.

