The Pop-Tarts Bowl will feature the Kansas State Wildcats squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Offensively, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS by averaging 446.3 yards per game. The defense ranks 59th (370.3 yards allowed per game). From an offensive angle, NC State is generating 346.3 total yards per game (97th-ranked). It ranks 26th in the FBS defensively (323.5 total yards allowed per game).

Here we will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas State vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Camping World Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Kansas State vs. NC State Key Statistics

Kansas State NC State 446.3 (40th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.3 (100th) 370.3 (50th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.5 (13th) 199.9 (14th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (78th) 246.4 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (100th) 11 (11th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (29th) 22 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (10th)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 2,643 yards passing for Kansas State, completing 61.2% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 354 rushing yards (29.5 ypg) on 81 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has racked up 1,075 yards on 195 carries while finding paydirt nine times. He's also caught 28 passes for 286 yards (23.8 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Treshaun Ward has collected 651 yards on 125 attempts, scoring five times.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 49 catches for 676 yards (56.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has caught 53 passes for 589 yards (49.1 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jayce Brown has racked up 22 receptions for 385 yards, an average of 32.1 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,619 yards (134.9 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 544 yards (45.3 ypg) on 126 carries with six touchdowns.

Kevin Concepcion is a key figure in this offense, with 297 rushing yards on 38 carries and 767 receiving yards (63.9 per game) on 64 catches with 10 touchdowns

Keyon Lesane has put together a 247-yard season so far. He's caught 28 passes on 46 targets.

Bradley Rozner has racked up 208 reciving yards (17.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas State or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.