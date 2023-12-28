Thursday's NBA slate includes the Utah Jazz (13-18) taking the road to match up with Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at Smoothie King Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNO and KJZZ

BSNO and KJZZ Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison

Stat Brandon Ingram Lauri Markkanen Total Fantasy Pts 1005.4 815.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.2 38.8 Fantasy Rank 30 -

Buy Ingram and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!

Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

Ingram averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Pelicans have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.7 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are giving up 113.4 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

New Orleans ranks 12th in the NBA at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Pelicans make 2.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.3 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4.

New Orleans has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

The Jazz's -179 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 119.3 per contest (24th in league).

Utah prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It grabs 46.2 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.4.

The Jazz connect on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 13.3 (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.4.

Utah has committed 3.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.8 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12 (25th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats

Stat Brandon Ingram Lauri Markkanen Plus/Minus Per Game 3.1 -1.0 Usage Percentage 28.8% 24.9% True Shooting Pct 59.0% 64.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.0% 14.5% Assist Pct 25.0% 7.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.