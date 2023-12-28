Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's NBA slate includes the Utah Jazz (13-18) taking the road to match up with Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans (17-14) at Smoothie King Center. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!
Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNO and KJZZ
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Lauri Markkanen
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1005.4
|815.3
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.2
|38.8
|Fantasy Rank
|30
|-
Buy Ingram and Markkanen gear on Fanatics!
Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen Insights
Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans
- Ingram averages 23.7 points, 4.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- The Pelicans have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.7 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are giving up 113.4 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.
- New Orleans ranks 12th in the NBA at 44.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.8 its opponents average.
- The Pelicans make 2.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.3 (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4.
- New Orleans has committed 13 turnovers per game (13th in NBA action) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in the league).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Lauri Markkanen's averages for the season are 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.
- The Jazz's -179 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 119.3 per contest (24th in league).
- Utah prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. It grabs 46.2 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.4.
- The Jazz connect on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 13.3 (ninth-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.4.
- Utah has committed 3.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.8 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12 (25th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brandon Ingram vs. Lauri Markkanen Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Brandon Ingram
|Lauri Markkanen
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|3.1
|-1.0
|Usage Percentage
|28.8%
|24.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.0%
|64.1%
|Total Rebound Pct
|8.0%
|14.5%
|Assist Pct
|25.0%
|7.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.