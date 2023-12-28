SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The bowl season slate features nine SEC matchups, with Florida State (+17) against Georgia among the best bets versus the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, keep reading.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all SEC games with BetMGM!
Best Week 18 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida State +17 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 1.1 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Maryland +7 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 5.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: LSU -10 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 20.8 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN2 (Stream on Fubo)
Make your SEC spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 18 SEC Total Bets
Over 44.5 - Georgia vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 53.2 points
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ESPN
Over 35.5 - Iowa vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 42.2 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 46.5 - Auburn vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Maryland Terrapins
- Projected Total: 51.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 18 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Alabama
|12-1 (9-0 SEC)
|35.1 / 18.4
|401.2 / 313.3
|Georgia
|12-1 (8-1 SEC)
|38.4 / 16.6
|483.2 / 295.2
|Missouri
|10-2 (6-2 SEC)
|34.1 / 22.3
|442.1 / 347.0
|Ole Miss
|10-2 (6-2 SEC)
|34.8 / 22.3
|455.6 / 371.9
|LSU
|9-3 (6-2 SEC)
|46.4 / 27.8
|547.8 / 409.2
|Tennessee
|8-4 (4-4 SEC)
|31.5 / 22.0
|453.5 / 348.7
|Texas A&M
|7-5 (4-4 SEC)
|34.2 / 21.3
|403.8 / 295.0
|Florida
|5-7 (3-5 SEC)
|28.4 / 27.6
|408.8 / 381.8
|South Carolina
|5-7 (3-5 SEC)
|26.0 / 26.3
|363.1 / 395.6
|Kentucky
|7-5 (3-5 SEC)
|28.6 / 24.8
|334.7 / 352.4
|Auburn
|6-6 (3-5 SEC)
|27.3 / 21.9
|355.5 / 361.5
|Mississippi State
|5-7 (1-7 SEC)
|21.8 / 26.6
|328.6 / 350.6
|Arkansas
|4-8 (1-7 SEC)
|26.6 / 27.9
|326.5 / 357.2
|Vanderbilt
|2-10 (0-8 SEC)
|22.8 / 36.2
|318.6 / 454.9
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.