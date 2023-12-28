The DePaul Blue Demons (6-5) face the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Alcorn State vs. DePaul Game Information

Alcorn State Players to Watch

  • Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Anaya Peoples: 20.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jorie Allen: 12.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Katlyn Gilbert: 7.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kate Clarke: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michelle Sidor: 10.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

