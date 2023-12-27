Will Mason Marchment score a goal when the Dallas Stars square off against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mason Marchment score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchment stats and insights

In nine of 32 games this season, Marchment has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Blues this season in two games (five shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 16.4% of them.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Marchment recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:58 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:25 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:16 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:18 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:07 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 1 1 14:49 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 4-0

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

