The Texas Longhorns (12-0) will look to continue a 12-game winning streak when hosting the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at Moody Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on LHN.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers' 69.4 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 54.6 the Longhorns allow to opponents.
  • Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • Texas' record is 10-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The 92.7 points per game the Longhorns record are 33.7 more points than the Tigers give up (59).
  • Texas is 12-0 when scoring more than 59 points.
  • Jackson State has a 5-5 record when giving up fewer than 92.7 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 51.8% of their shots from the field, 13.6% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.2%).

Jackson State Leaders

  • Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%
  • Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
  • Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%
  • Hayleigh Breland: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-58 Gill Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Mississippi State L 82-72 Humphrey Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 59-52 Watsco Center
12/27/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/6/2024 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center
1/11/2024 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.