Wednesday's game at Moody Center has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (12-0) taking on the Jackson State Tigers (5-5) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-56 victory, as our model heavily favors Texas.

The Tigers' last contest was a 59-52 loss to Miami (FL) on Wednesday.

Jackson State vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Jackson State vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, Jackson State 56

Jackson State Schedule Analysis

The Tigers defeated the St. John's Red Storm in a 60-56 win on November 25. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in the country.

Jackson State 2023-24 Best Wins

60-56 over St. John's (NY) (No. 105) on November 25

63-54 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 152) on November 20

Jackson State Leaders

Angel Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 44.4 FG% Miya Crump: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.0 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) TI'lan Boler: 10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

10.5 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Daphane White: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 64.6 FG% Hayleigh Breland: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

Jackson State Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 10.4 points per game (posting 69.4 points per game, 129th in college basketball, and giving up 59 per outing, 88th in college basketball) and have a +104 scoring differential.

