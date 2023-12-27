The Boston Bruins (19-7-6) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they face the Buffalo Sabres (14-17-4) on the road on Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.

The Bruins have put up a 4-3-3 record over their past 10 contests. They have scored 25 total goals (eight power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 30.8%) while conceding 30 goals to their opponents.

The Sabres have a 4-4-2 record in their last 10 contests. They have scored 35 total goals (four power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 14.3%) while giving up 34 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Wednesday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Sabres 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+130)

Sabres (+130) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)

Bruins vs Sabres Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 4-6-10 in overtime contests on their way to a 19-7-6 overall record.

Boston has 14 points (4-2-6) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Boston has taken three points from the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (1-3-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 23 games (18-2-3, 39 points).

In the 13 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it went 6-4-3 to record 15 points.

In the 11 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-2 (20 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 21 games. The Bruins went 10-7-4 in those matchups (24 points).

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have a 1-4-5 record in overtime games this season and a 14-17-4 overall record.

Buffalo has earned 11 points (4-5-3) in its 12 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Sabres scored only one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Buffalo has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Sabres have scored three or more goals in 21 games, earning 30 points from those contests.

This season, Buffalo has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 5-3-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Buffalo has posted a record of 9-9-1 (19 points).

The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Sabres finished 5-8-3 in those contests (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 18th 3.06 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 5th 2.66 Goals Allowed 3.43 26th 14th 31 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 29.7 10th 7th 24.49% Power Play % 14.14% 26th 3rd 85.83% Penalty Kill % 80.18% 15th

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

