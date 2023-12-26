The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19), on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will look to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE

BSNO and BSSE Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Pelicans are outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game with a +73 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.7 points per game (13th in the NBA) and allow 113.3 per outing (13th in the league).

The Grizzlies are being outscored by 5.4 points per game, with a -149 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.0 points per game (30th in NBA), and give up 112.4 per outing (ninth in league).

The two teams combine to score 222.7 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 225.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

New Orleans has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Memphis has won 12 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Pelicans Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Zion Williamson 22.5 -115 22.7 Brandon Ingram 22.5 -105 23.7 CJ McCollum 17.5 -120 20.5 Jonas Valančiūnas 14.5 -110 14.9 Herbert Jones 8.5 -110 10.8

Pelicans and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pelicans +6600 +3500 - Grizzlies +12500 +6600 -

