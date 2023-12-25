The Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the New York Giants (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia is favored by 13.5 points in this contest. An over/under of 43 points has been set for this matchup.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Eagles as they ready for this matchup against the Giants. The Giants' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they play the Eagles.

Eagles vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Philadelphia Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Eagles (-13.5) 43 -900 +600 FanDuel Eagles (-13.5) 43 -820 +570

Other Week 16 Odds

Philadelphia vs. New York Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Info: FOX

Eagles vs. Giants Betting Insights

Philadelphia has gone 6-5-3 ATS this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Philadelphia's 14 games with a set total.

New York is 5-8-1 against the spread this season.

The Giants have one win ATS (1-1) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Of 14 New York games so far this season, four have hit the over.

Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs A.J. Brown - - - - 72.5 (-115) - Kenneth Gainwell - - 21.5 (-115) - 7.5 (-110) - Dallas Goedert - - - - 39.5 (-111) - Jalen Hurts 230.5 (-115) 1.5 (+105) 40.5 (-115) - - - DeVonta Smith - - - - 52.5 (-118) - D'Andre Swift - - 65.5 (-115) - 12.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Saquon Barkley - - 55.5 (-111) - 18.5 (-111) - Darren Waller - - - - 36.5 (-118) - Darius Slayton - - - - 26.5 (-118) - Jalin Hyatt - - - - 17.5 (-118) - Wan'Dale Robinson - - - - 30.5 (-118) - Daniel Bellinger - - - - 8.5 (-110) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

