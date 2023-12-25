Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Knicks on December 25, 2023
Julius Randle and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks play at Madison Square Garden on Monday (opening tip at 12:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|31.5 (Over: -122)
|10.5 (Over: -122)
|5.5 (Over: -156)
- The 30.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (31.5).
- He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (10.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (10.5).
- Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|7.5 (Over: +124)
|3.5 (Over: +122)
- Damian Lillard is putting up 26 points per game, 0.5 more than Monday's prop total.
- He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 4.5.
- Lillard has picked up seven assists per game, 0.5 less than Monday's prop bet (7.5).
- He drains 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Monday (3.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -135)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- The 12.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Monday is 0.3 lower than his season scoring average.
- He has collected 4.8 boards per game, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Lopez's 1.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -120)
|8.5 (Over: -128)
|4.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- Monday's prop bet for Randle is 24.5 points, 1.7 more than his season average.
- He averages 1.0 more rebound than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).
- Randle averages five assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday.
- Randle averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -111)
|3.5 (Over: -132)
|6.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: -104)
- Jalen Brunson has averaged 25.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of four is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has averaged 5.9 assists per game this year, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday (6.5).
- Brunson's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.