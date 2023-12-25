Something has to give when the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into a meeting December 25, 2023 against the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who are on their own four-game win streak.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

49ers vs. Ravens Insights

The 49ers score 30.4 points per game, 14.3 more than the Ravens surrender per contest (16.1).

Baltimore averages 10.7 more points per game (27.4) than San Francisco surrenders (16.7).

The 49ers average 114.7 more yards per game (402.6) than the Ravens give up per matchup (287.9).

Baltimore racks up 64 more yards per game (374.1) than San Francisco allows per outing (310.1).

This season, the 49ers pile up 139.9 rushing yards per game, 37.8 more than the Ravens allow per outing (102.1).

This season Baltimore averages 163.8 rushing yards per game, 74.4 more than San Francisco allows (89.4).

The 49ers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ravens have 21 takeaways.

This season Baltimore has 16 turnovers, nine fewer than San Francisco has takeaways (25).

49ers Home Performance

The 49ers score 29.8 points per game in home games (0.6 less than their overall average), and give up 16.5 at home (0.2 less than overall).

The 49ers' average yards gained at home (444) is higher than their overall average (402.6). But their average yards allowed at home (286.7) is lower than overall (310.1).

In home games, San Francisco racks up 304.7 passing yards per game and concedes 209.8. That's more than it gains overall (262.6), and less than it allows (220.6).

The 49ers' average rushing yards gained (139.3) and allowed (76.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 139.9 and 89.4, respectively.

The 49ers' offensive third-down percentage at home (53.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38%) is lower than overall (40%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia W 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle W 28-16 FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona W 45-29 CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington - FOX 1/7/2024 Los Angeles - -

Ravens Away Performance

The Ravens score 23.3 points per game on the road (4.1 less than their overall average), and give up 14.4 in road games (1.7 less than overall).

The Ravens' average yards gained (347.3) and allowed (270.3) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 374.1 and 287.9, respectively.

Baltimore racks up 182.9 passing yards per game on the road (27.5 less than its overall average), and gives up 175.3 in road games (10.4 less than overall).

The Ravens' average yards rushing away from home (164.4) is higher than their overall average (163.8). And their average yards conceded away from home (95) is lower than overall (102.1).

The Ravens' offensive third-down percentage away from home (42.4%) is lower than their overall average (42.6%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (37.9%) is higher than overall (35.4%).

Ravens Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Los Angeles W 20-10 NBC 12/10/2023 Los Angeles W 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 at Jacksonville W 23-7 NBC 12/25/2023 at San Francisco - ABC 12/31/2023 Miami - CBS 1/7/2024 Pittsburgh - -

