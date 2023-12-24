Who is the team to beat at the top of the Sun Belt this college basketball season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 28-1

12-0 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: W 89-75 vs Morgan State

Next Game

Opponent: Texas State

Texas State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Appalachian State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-3 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: L 76-63 vs UNC Asheville

Next Game

Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Louisiana

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 21-7

7-5 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: W 84-67 vs Rice

Next Game

Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Marshall

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

5-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 200th

200th Strength of Schedule Rank: 96th

96th Last Game: L 78-69 vs UNC Wilmington

Next Game

Opponent: Louisiana

Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. South Alabama

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-14

7-5 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 285th

285th Last Game: W 83-67 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: @ Old Dominion

@ Old Dominion Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

4-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th

178th Last Game: L 74-70 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia State

@ Georgia State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Troy

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-6 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 221st

221st Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: W 88-81 vs Eastern Kentucky

Next Game

Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Texas State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 232nd

232nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th

74th Last Game: L 72-37 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Old Dominion

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-19

4-8 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 71st

71st Last Game: L 87-65 vs UMass

Next Game

Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Georgia State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16

5-6 | 11-16 Overall Rank: 249th

249th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: W 122-45 vs Toccoa Falls

Next Game

Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Southern Miss

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-6 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 255th

255th Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: L 89-72 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Opponent: @ Georgia Southern

@ Georgia Southern Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-21

3-8 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 291st

291st Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: L 85-82 vs N.C. A&T

Next Game

Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UL Monroe

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-22

4-6 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 313th

313th Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th

197th Last Game: L 75-65 vs Jacksonville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 0-12 | Projected Record: 0-30

0-12 | 0-30 Overall Rank: 332nd

332nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th

204th Last Game: L 53-42 vs FGCU

Next Game