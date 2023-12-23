The Dallas Stars, Tyler Seguin among them, meet the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Seguin in the Stars-Predators matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Seguin has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

Seguin has a point in 18 games this season (out of 31), including multiple points five times.

Seguin has an assist in 12 of 31 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Seguin has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 4 23 Points 4 10 Goals 1 13 Assists 3

