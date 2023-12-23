Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) face the Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Victor Hart: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1 BLK
- Austin Crowley: 15.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Ivory: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Victor Iwuakor: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
Ole Miss Players to Watch
- Allen Flanigan: 18 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Matthew Murrell: 16 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
- Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
Southern Miss vs. Ole Miss Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss Rank
|Southern Miss AVG
|Ole Miss AVG
|Ole Miss Rank
|268th
|70.9
|Points Scored
|73.8
|208th
|88th
|67.2
|Points Allowed
|66.5
|77th
|155th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|36.8
|183rd
|78th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|257th
|305th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|227th
|235th
|12.6
|Assists
|16.1
|54th
|153rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|10.1
|59th
