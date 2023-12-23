The New Orleans Pelicans (17-12) host the Houston Rockets (14-12) in a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Smoothie King Center on December 23, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

New Orleans has a 16-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank fifth.

The Pelicans score 116.1 points per game, 8.2 more points than the 107.9 the Rockets give up.

New Orleans is 16-6 when scoring more than 107.9 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Pelicans are putting up 2.5 more points per game (117.4) than they are on the road (114.9).

New Orleans is ceding 112.9 points per game this season at home, which is 1.2 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (114.1).

Looking at three-pointers, the Pelicans have played worse when playing at home this year, sinking 11.1 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 11.7 per game and a 37.7% percentage in away games.

Pelicans Injuries