The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) play the Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Ole Miss Players to Watch

  • Allen Flanigan: 18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Matthew Murrell: 16.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Victor Hart: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Austin Crowley: 15.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Ivory: 13.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Victor Iwuakor: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Mo Arnold: 6.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison

Southern Miss Rank Southern Miss AVG Ole Miss AVG Ole Miss Rank
268th 70.9 Points Scored 73.8 208th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 66.5 77th
155th 37.4 Rebounds 36.8 183rd
78th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.1 257th
305th 5.9 3pt Made 6.9 227th
235th 12.6 Assists 16.1 54th
153rd 11.6 Turnovers 10.1 59th

