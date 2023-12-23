The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-2) face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Mississippi State Players to Watch

Cameron Matthews: 9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jimmy Bell Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Josh Hubbard: 16.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK D.J. Jeffries: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Dashawn Davis: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Rutgers Players to Watch

Clifford Omoruyi: 10.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK Aundre Hyatt: 11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Noah Fernandes: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Derek Simpson: 9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamichael Davis: 3.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Mississippi State Rank Mississippi State AVG Rutgers AVG Rutgers Rank 321st 65.7 Points Scored 68.4 266th 9th 61.0 Points Allowed 61.1 11th 34th 37.9 Rebounds 36.8 69th 4th 11.7 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 344th 5.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th 95th 14.2 Assists 15.1 46th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

