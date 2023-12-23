Saturday's game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (7-3) matching up at Prudential Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mississippi State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on December 23.

The game has no line set.

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Mississippi State vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 70, Rutgers 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Rutgers

Computer Predicted Spread: Mississippi State (-4.8)

Mississippi State (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.5

Mississippi State has a 7-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Rutgers, who is 5-4-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Scarlet Knights' games have gone over.

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 76.0 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per outing (24th in college basketball). They have a +143 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Mississippi State wins the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. It records 40.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 54th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.3 per contest.

Mississippi State connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Bulldogs score 97.1 points per 100 possessions (141st in college basketball), while giving up 80.5 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball).

Mississippi State forces 12.7 turnovers per game (128th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (192nd in college basketball action).

