Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 23?
Can we expect Jason Robertson lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Nashville Predators at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- In eight of 31 games this season, Robertson has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Predators.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 101 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|18:33
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:14
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|13:38
|Home
|W 8-1
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
