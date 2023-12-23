Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 23?
The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators is slated for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Evgenii Dadonov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dadonov stats and insights
- In seven of 29 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Predators yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has an 18.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:19
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.