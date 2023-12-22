The Baylor Bears (9-0) will face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Game Information

Mississippi Valley State Players to Watch

Rayquan Brown: 15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Sanders: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Arecko Gipson: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Danny Washington: 3.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

3.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Walter Hamilton: 2.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Yves Missi: 10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK

10 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.2 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jalen Bridges: 11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Mississippi Valley State vs. Baylor Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Mississippi Valley State AVG Mississippi Valley State Rank 4th 91.1 Points Scored 49.7 363rd 100th 67.6 Points Allowed 83 354th 57th 40 Rebounds 28.1 361st 24th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 7 322nd 54th 9.1 3pt Made 3.3 361st 39th 16.7 Assists 7 363rd 131st 11.3 Turnovers 14.1 327th

