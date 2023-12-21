Stars vs. Canucks December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars' Joe Pavelski and the Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.
Stars vs. Canucks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: BSSW,ESPN+
Stars Players to Watch
- Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors with 29 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up 16 assists this season.
- Jason Robertson has picked up 28 points (0.9 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 18 assists.
- Matt Duchene has posted 10 goals and 17 assists for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood's record is 7-1-2. He has conceded 32 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 308 saves with a .906% save percentage (25th in league).
Canucks Players to Watch
- Miller has totaled 15 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 30 assists (0.9 per game), taking 2.2 shots per game and shooting 20.3%. This places him among the leaders for Vancouver with 45 total points (1.4 per game).
- With 41 total points (1.2 per game), including nine goals and 32 assists through 33 contests, Quinn Hughes is key for Vancouver's attack.
- This season, Elias Pettersson has scored 13 goals and contributed 28 assists for Vancouver, giving him a point total of 41.
- In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a 6-2-2 record this season, with a .920 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). In 11 games, he has 287 saves, and has allowed 25 goals (2.4 goals against average).
Stars vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|6th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.79
|1st
|14th
|3.13
|Goals Allowed
|2.42
|2nd
|26th
|29.4
|Shots
|28.2
|28th
|20th
|31.3
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|14th
|10th
|23.33%
|Power Play %
|24.79%
|7th
|2nd
|86.73%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.47%
|25th
