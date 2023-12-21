The Los Angeles Rams (7-7) play the New Orleans Saints (7-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Rams squaring off against the Saints, check out the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Saints vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Saints have led four times, have been behind four times, and have been tied six times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Rams have led five times, have trailed four times, and have been tied five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Saints have won the second quarter four times, lost eight times, and tied two times in 14 games this year.

In 14 games this year, the Rams have won the second quarter seven times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in 10 games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

In 14 games this season, the Rams have won the third quarter six times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 4.2 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this season. It is allowing 3.7 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Saints' 14 games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter eight times, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

Looking at fourth-quarter scoring, the Rams have won that quarter in six games and have lost that quarter in eight games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 7.4 points on average in that quarter.

Saints vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Saints have been leading after the first half in six games, have trailed after the first half in seven games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

The Rams have been winning after the first half in six games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in two games in 2023.

2nd Half

In 14 games this year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half nine times (6-3 record in those games), been outscored three times (0-3), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

The Rams have won the second half in six games this season (5-1 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in eight games (2-6).

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

