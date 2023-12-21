The Dallas Stars' upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Roope Hintz score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in eight of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in one game (zero shots).

On the power play, Hintz has accumulated four goals and five assists.

Hintz averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 16:14 Home W 6-3 12/7/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 17:28 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 13:54 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.