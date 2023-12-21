The New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams are slated to square off in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Will Rashid Shaheed hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +325 (Bet $10 to win $32.50 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed has put together a 570-yard season thus far (47.5 yards per game), with three touchdowns, reeling in 36 balls on 59 targets.

Shaheed has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 12 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0 Week 12 @Falcons 5 2 9 0 Week 15 Giants 4 3 36 0

