Lynn Bowden Jr. Week 16 Preview vs. the Rams
Lynn Bowden Jr. will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Bowden has nine receptions for 72 yards so far this year. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 12.0 yards per game.
Bowden vs. the Rams
- Bowden vs the Rams (since 2021): No games
- Los Angeles has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.
- The Rams have allowed 17 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.
- Los Angeles has allowed two players to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.
- The pass defense of the Rams is conceding 226.1 yards per contest this year, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Opponents of the Rams have put up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Rams' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.
Saints Player Previews
Lynn Bowden Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Rams
- Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-118)
Bowden Receiving Insights
- Bowden has received 2.8% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (14 targets).
- He has been targeted 14 times this season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.
- Bowden, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.
Bowden's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Giants
|12/17/2023
|Week 15
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Panthers
|12/10/2023
|Week 14
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|12/3/2023
|Week 13
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Falcons
|11/26/2023
|Week 12
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|11/12/2023
|Week 10
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
