Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jones County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Jones County, Mississippi today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Jones County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Jones High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Leakesville, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendenhall High School at Northeast Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Laurel, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
