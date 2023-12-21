When the Dallas Stars face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Hanley light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Hanley has zero points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.