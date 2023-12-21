Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at American Airlines Center. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joe Pavelski vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -5.

Pavelski has a goal in 13 of 30 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pavelski has a point in 21 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 13 of 30 games this season, Pavelski has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Pavelski goes over his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +45.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 30 Games 4 29 Points 1 13 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

