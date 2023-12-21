For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jamie Benn a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320

Benn stats and insights

Benn has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Benn has picked up six assists on the power play.

Benn averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.6%.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:02 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 14:21 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 4-3 OT

Stars vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

