New Orleans Saints receiver Foster Moreau will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 21st-ranked passing defense in Week 16, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Moreau has a 164-yard year on 18 catches with one score so far. He has been targeted on 21 occasions, and averages 16.4 yards.

Moreau vs. the Rams

Moreau vs the Rams (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has allowed six opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Rams have conceded a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The Rams allow 226.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Rams have given up 19 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 20th in league play.

Foster Moreau Receiving Props vs. the Rams

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-115)

Moreau Receiving Insights

In three of five games this year, Moreau has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moreau has received 4.2% of his team's 504 passing attempts this season (21 targets).

He has been targeted 21 times this season, averaging 7.8 yards per target.

Moreau has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (3.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Moreau (four red zone targets) has been targeted 6.3% of the time in the red zone (63 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moreau's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Giants 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 2 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/19/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

