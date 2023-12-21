CJ McCollum plus his New Orleans Pelicans teammates hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 19, McCollum produced 18 points and six assists in a 115-113 loss versus the Grizzlies.

In this article, we break down McCollum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 21.2 18.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.1 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.0 PRA -- 30.5 27 PR -- 25.1 22 3PM 2.5 3.5 3.2



CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Cavaliers

McCollum has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 7.8 threes per game, or 12.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McCollum's opponents, the Cavaliers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the fifth-most possessions per game with 102.1.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 112.1 points per contest, which is 10th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them 11th in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 24.7 assists per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 12.3 makes per contest.

CJ McCollum vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 33 12 2 5 0 0 2 1/16/2023 36 25 0 4 3 0 0

