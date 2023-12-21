Will Chris Olave Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Olave did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints have a game against the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 16. Seeking Olave's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Heading into Week 16, Olave has 72 receptions for 918 yards -- 12.8 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 116 occasions.
Chris Olave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is on the injury report for the Saints.
Saints vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Olave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|116
|72
|918
|299
|4
|12.8
Olave Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|10
|8
|112
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|86
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|11
|8
|104
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|15
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|9
|5
|46
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|8
|6
|46
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|6
|94
|1
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|8
|5
|119
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|5
|4
|28
|1
