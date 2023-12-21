The George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) will host the Alcorn State Braves (1-11) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the George Washington vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Washington Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM George Washington (-16.5) 159.5 -1600 +875 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Washington (-15.5) 158.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Betting Trends

Alcorn State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Braves have an ATS record of 3-6 when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs this year.

George Washington has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of five out of the Revolutionaries' nine games this season have gone over the point total.

