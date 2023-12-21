The George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 38.4% the Revolutionaries' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alcorn State is 1-8 when it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
  • The Braves are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 344th.
  • The Braves average only 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Revolutionaries give up (72.5).
  • Alcorn State is 0-4 when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.2.
  • The Braves conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Alcorn State knocked down fewer triples away (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Maryland L 105-65 Xfinity Center
12/17/2023 @ Northern Iowa L 100-82 McLeod Center
12/19/2023 @ Drake L 92-55 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ George Washington - Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
1/6/2024 @ Jackson State - Williams Assembly Center
1/11/2024 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

