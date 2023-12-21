How to Watch Alcorn State vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) will be attempting to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Alcorn State Braves (1-11) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves are shooting 40.8% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 38.4% the Revolutionaries' opponents have shot this season.
- Alcorn State is 1-8 when it shoots better than 38.4% from the field.
- The Braves are the 332nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 344th.
- The Braves average only 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Revolutionaries give up (72.5).
- Alcorn State is 0-4 when it scores more than 72.5 points.
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 64.2.
- The Braves conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than away (70.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Alcorn State knocked down fewer triples away (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 105-65
|Xfinity Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|L 100-82
|McLeod Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Drake
|L 92-55
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Jackson State
|-
|Williams Assembly Center
|1/11/2024
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
