Thursday's game between the George Washington Revolutionaries (9-2) and the Alcorn State Braves (1-11) at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 87-70 and heavily favors George Washington to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Alcorn State vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 87, Alcorn State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: George Washington (-17.3)

George Washington (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

George Washington's record against the spread this season is 5-4-0, and Alcorn State's is 3-8-0. The Revolutionaries have a 5-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Braves have a record of 9-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves' -251 scoring differential (being outscored by 20.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.8 points per game (311th in college basketball) while allowing 88.7 per contest (362nd in college basketball).

Alcorn State averages 32.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) while allowing 39.2 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.8 boards per game.

Alcorn State hits 5.0 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 12.0 per outing its opponents make, shooting 39.6% from deep.

Alcorn State has committed 10.6 turnovers per game (78th in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (283rd in college basketball).

