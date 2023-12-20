How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
The Colorado State Rams (9-1) welcome in the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Rams give up (57.1).
- Mississippi State is 11-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Colorado State's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.9 points.
- The Rams average 18.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (57.2).
- Colorado State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.2 points.
- Mississippi State has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
- The Rams are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).
- The Bulldogs shoot 46.2% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Rams concede.
Mississippi State Leaders
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Jessika Carter: 15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
- Debreasha Powe: 12 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80)
- Lauren Park-Lane: 9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 49.3 FG%
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/11/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-50
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Jackson State
|W 82-72
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Memphis
|W 81-63
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|@ Colorado State
|-
|Moby Arena
|12/29/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
