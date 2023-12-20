The Colorado State Rams (9-1) welcome in the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado
  • TV: Fubo Sports US
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Rams give up (57.1).
  • Mississippi State is 11-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
  • Colorado State's record is 9-1 when it gives up fewer than 77.9 points.
  • The Rams average 18.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Bulldogs allow (57.2).
  • Colorado State has a 9-1 record when scoring more than 57.2 points.
  • Mississippi State has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Rams are making 46.4% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bulldogs concede to opponents (36.2%).
  • The Bulldogs shoot 46.2% from the field, 11.9% higher than the Rams concede.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Jessika Carter: 15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
  • Debreasha Powe: 12 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80)
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
  • Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 49.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Kennesaw State W 91-50 Humphrey Coliseum
12/14/2023 Jackson State W 82-72 Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Memphis W 81-63 Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena
12/29/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Humphrey Coliseum
1/4/2024 Vanderbilt - Humphrey Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.