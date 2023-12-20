Wednesday's game at Moby Arena has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2) going head to head against the Colorado State Rams (9-1) at 7:30 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-66 win for Mississippi State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Bulldogs won their last game 81-63 against Memphis on Sunday.

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: Fubo Sports US

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mississippi State vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 67, Colorado State 66

Other SEC Predictions

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, which took place on November 19, the Bulldogs took down the Belmont Bruins (No. 66 in our computer rankings) by a score of 63-62.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Bulldogs are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Mississippi State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

The Rams have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Mississippi State is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

Mississippi State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-62 on the road over Belmont (No. 66) on November 19

81-78 over Clemson (No. 103) on November 24

102-58 over Tulsa (No. 117) on November 26

82-72 at home over Jackson State (No. 118) on December 14

81-63 on the road over Memphis (No. 144) on December 17

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 17.9 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2 STL, 47.8 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)

Jessika Carter: 15.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.2 BLK, 50.8 FG%

Debreasha Powe: 12 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (35-for-80)

Lauren Park-Lane: 9 PTS, 6.3 AST, 44 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 49.3 FG%

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 20.7 points per game, with a +270 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.9 points per game (48th in college basketball) and give up 57.2 per contest (64th in college basketball).

