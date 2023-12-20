Wednesday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Los Angeles Kings (18-6-4, -165 on the moneyline to win) and the Seattle Kraken (10-14-9, +140 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and BSW.

Kings vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW

TNT, Max, and BSW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Kings vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 20 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Kings are 14-5 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in six, or 27.3%, of the 22 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter.

Seattle is 2-4 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (-154) Trevor Moore 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-161) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-149)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-149) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-167) Oliver Bjorkstrand 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (-120)

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 2-8-0 6.1 2.8 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.8 2 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 2.5 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.5 2.3 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 4-6 2-8-0 6.1 2.8 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 2.8 2 6 22.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-4-4 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 2.5 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-4-4 2.5 2.3 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-7 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

