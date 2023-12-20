How to Watch the Kings vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost five in a row away from home, the Seattle Kraken play at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Kings try to beat the Kraken on TNT, Max, and BSW.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kings vs Kraken Additional Info
Kings vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|Kings
|3-2 (F/SO) LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings have been the stingiest unit in league action, allowing 66 total goals (just 2.4 per game).
- The Kings' 100 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|28
|13
|16
|29
|11
|12
|57.6%
|Kevin Fiala
|28
|6
|23
|29
|19
|10
|23.5%
|Adrian Kempe
|28
|9
|18
|27
|9
|11
|50%
|Trevor Moore
|28
|15
|9
|24
|10
|13
|30%
|Quinton Byfield
|28
|8
|15
|23
|2
|15
|40.9%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 105 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 24th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 89 goals on the season (2.7 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 2-4-4 to earn 40.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.5 goals per game (25 total) during that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|33
|10
|16
|26
|15
|20
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|33
|4
|21
|25
|16
|20
|-
|Eeli Tolvanen
|33
|9
|12
|21
|11
|13
|44.4%
|Jared McCann
|33
|14
|6
|20
|11
|9
|57.5%
|Matthew Beniers
|33
|5
|10
|15
|16
|23
|45.8%
