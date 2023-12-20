The Jackson State Tigers (5-4) will try to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Miami Hurricanes (8-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers average 16.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (55.3).
  • Jackson State is 5-2 when it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Hurricanes average 72.0 points per game, 13.0 more points than the 59.0 the Tigers give up.
  • Miami (FL) is 8-0 when scoring more than 59.0 points.
  • Jackson State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 72.0 points.
  • The Hurricanes are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 8.5% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.9%).
  • The Tigers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

Jackson State Leaders

  • Angel Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.2 BLK, 44.1 FG%
  • Miya Crump: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • TI'lan Boler: 9.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)
  • Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%
  • Hayleigh Breland: 4.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

Jackson State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Kansas State L 79-37 Bramlage Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-58 Gill Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Mississippi State L 82-72 Humphrey Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center
12/27/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/6/2024 Alcorn State - Williams Assembly Center

