The New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jonas Valanciunas, Desmond Bane and others in this contest.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Tuesday's points prop bet for Valanciunas is 14.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 14.8.

He has pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas' year-long assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the exact same as Tuesday's assist over/under.

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Brandon Ingram is scoring 23.7 points per game, 1.2 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 4.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Ingram has picked up 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Tuesday's over/under (5.5).

He 1.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -102)

The 22.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Tuesday is 0.4 lower than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Tuesday's over/under.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +112) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: -167)

Bane's 24.6 points per game are 2.1 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.

Bane averages 3.4 made three-pointers, 0.9 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +110)

Tuesday's over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That's 2.9 fewer than his season average of 21.4.

He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

